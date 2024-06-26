Electric vehicle maker Xos delivers battery powered stepvans

Fleet electrification provider Xos Inc. on Tuesday said it had delivered a number of Xos SV Stepvans and associated charging systems to Morgan Services, a family-owned textile company located in a nearby section of Los Angeles.

The delivery marks the first set of Class 6 battery-electric stepvans from Xos to be provide to Morgan Services, with additional orders already placed for other facilities in Los Angeles and San Diego.

In addition to providing the vehicles, Xos Energy Solutions also set up nine charging stations at Morgan Services’ Los Angeles site to service both today’s delivery and future additions to Morgan’s electric fleet. The project covers a range of needs, from design and permitting to the physical installation of chargers and their activation.

Xos says its vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company provides commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts, the firm says.