Swisslog welcomes Tracy Niehaus as new Global Head of Marketing

Buchs AG / Atlanta, 25. June – Swisslog, a leading provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy Niehaus as the new Global Head of Marketing, effective immediately. In this position, she will lead the development and execution of the company’s global marketing strategies and initiatives, focusing on enhancing brand visibility, increasing market share, and driving customer engagement.

With over 30 years of extensive experience in B2B marketing, Tracy brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to this role in strategic planning, brand management, digital marketing, demand generation, content marketing, event and trade show coordination, sales enablement and Account Based Marketing.

Jens Schmale, CEO of Swisslog, expressed his excitement about Tracy’s appointment, stating: “We are thrilled to welcome Tracy Niehaus to the Swisslog team. Her vast experience and proven track record in the industrial marketing sector will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global presence. Tracy’s leadership and innovative approach will help us grow our brand equity, strengthen our market position and deliver exceptional value to our customers worldwide.”

Tracy is a results-driven marketing leader with a demonstrated history of success in implementing impactful marketing campaigns and leading high-performing teams in the logistics and supply chain industry. Previously, she has held the position of Director of Marketing at other global industrial automation companies overseeing marketing teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC. She has successfully executed comprehensive global marketing programs for both end-users and channel partners. Additionally, Tracy actively serves as a Mpro Board Member for MHI, an important industry association in which Swisslog is a member, and in 2023 she was recognized with Mpro’s inaugural Outstanding Marketer of the Year Award.

“I’m excited to be part of Swisslog and collaborate with this group of talented, customer-focused automation experts,” said Niehaus. “Swisslog is well positioned for growth, driven primarily by its diverse portfolio of advanced automation solutions and software, reputation for helping customers keep their supply chains running efficiently, and proven track record of deployments that set the industry standard for best practices and ROI.”

Tracy’s appointment aligns with Swisslog’s commitment to driving innovation and excellence in automated logistics solutions, service, and software. Her leadership is expected to enhance the company’s marketing strategies to drive growth and strengthen the Swisslog brand, fostering stronger connections with customers and partners across the globe.

About Swisslog – Swisslog delivers data-driven & robotic solutions for your logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 15,000 people working across the globe.

www.swisslog.com & www.kuka.com