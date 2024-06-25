HERE Technologies launches fleet optimization package, improving logistics management

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced the launch of its Fleet Optimization software package, designed to enhance the efficiency and scalability of fleet management operations.



The HERE Fleet Optimization package addresses the critical demands of the transportation and logistics industry. It offers the location-based capabilities needed to improve delivery times and decrease operational costs, by leveraging novel, HERE built artificial intelligence (AI) that helps solve the problem of complex routing operations for commercial fleets.



The package is a robust set of location-based application programming interfaces (APIs). The key components and features of the HERE Fleet Optimization package include:



• HERE Tour Planning: Leverages best-in-class map content and complex routing scenarios that consider real-time and historical traffic, alongside vehicle and road restrictions, to ensure optimal deployments of multi-vehicle commercial fleets. Supports fleet managers with the removal of manual route re-planning, greatly improving operational efficiency and costs.



• HERE Routing: Creates optimized, safe and accurate navigation solutions customized to truck, light commercial vehicle and two-wheeler routing profiles.



• HERE Geocoding and Search: Validates and enhances the accuracy of addresses and optimizes route planning through precise geocoordinates, ensuring fleet movements are based on the most accurate and current data available.



• HERE Map Rendering: Delivers up-to-date, detailed map data, in raster and vector formats, with rich attributes used specifically by commercial vehicles (including road restrictions, bridge heights, road topology and topography). HERE Map Rendering provides drivers the visualization and cues needed for reliable commercial vehicle navigation and operational excellence globally.

A key benefit of the HERE Fleet Optimization package is the incorporation of variables such as vehicle profiles, driver availability and delivery schedules, to provide instantly optimized tours and more precise estimated time of arrival (ETA). HERE has shown these capabilities afford a 20 percent potential reduction in fleet management costs, 90 percent potential reduction in re-routing times, and a 20 percent potential increase in driver productivity.



The HERE Fleet Optimization package offers a single, transparent pricing model for all components, allowing for better cost control and flexible pricing. The package is available for in-house software developers and integrated software vendors (ISV). The location-based APIs within the HERE Fleet Optimization package are accessible directly in a users’ environment, with HERE offering the toolsets, workspaces and APIs for custom development.



The HERE Fleet Optimization package is built to run natively on Amazon Web Services (AWS). HERE Tour Planning and HERE Location Services (Geocoding, Search, Maps, Navigation, Routing, Fleet Telematics and more) can also be found on AWS Marketplace.



"The Fleet Optimization package is designed to streamline and enhance fleet management processes, helping customers manage their fleets more efficiently and at a reduced cost," said Remco Timmer, Vice President of Product and Portfolio Management at HERE Technologies. "We are committed to opening up access and providing every mid-sized business focused on moving goods and services with solutions that have traditionally been deployed by only the biggest companies."



For more information on HERE Technologies and to evaluate the HERE Fleet Optimization package, please visit: https://www.here.com/platform/fleet-optimization.