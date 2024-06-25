Optimal Dynamics Adds CRST to Growing Roster of Enterprise Fleets Embracing Software

New York, NY – Optimal Dynamics, the pioneer in artificial decision intelligence for trucking companies, today announced CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc, one of the nation's largest privately-held transportation and logistics companies, as one of their newest enterprise customers. Optimal Dynamics is providing CRST with a solution to help optimize operations across network planning and execution while empowering its dispatchers, drivers, and owner-operators to make the best decisions possible.

Optimal Dynamics’ technology is giving CRST the ability to make automated and optimized data-driven decisions that allow for:

• Optimal load balancing between brokerage and assets,

• Accelerated and improved dispatch decision execution,

• Increased driver utilization while maximizing revenue,

• Easy integration with its current technology stack, including McLeod TMS data,

• Owner-operators to view and accept optimal freight match recommendations from a new driver mobile app.

Having completed the Optimal Dynamics HyperCare program, CRST is now fully operational with the Optimal Dynamics platform. The dedicated Optimal Dynamics team closely partnered with CRST through on-site user training and daily virtual working sessions, reviewed weekly metrics, and provided change management support to ensure confident, consistent platform usage and high decision automation levels.

“Industry leaders like CRST understand the importance of making smart technology investments, especially in a down freight market,” said Daniel Powell, CEO and Co-Founder, Optimal Dynamics. “We are thrilled to be able to provide CRST with the technology and team that will help optimize their network for increased efficiency and profitability today and well into the future.”

About Optimal Dynamics

Optimal Dynamics is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art decision intelligence solutions to the transportation industry. The byproduct of 40 years of R&D at Princeton University, the company leverages its proprietary decision intelligence engine to deliver a comprehensive operating system to automate and optimize strategic and operational decisions for truckload operators. Optimal Dynamics is headquartered in New York City and is backed by marquee investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, The Westly Group and Activate Capital. Learn more at www.optimaldynamics.com.

ABOUT CRST

Founded in 1955 by Herald and Miriam Smith, CRST The Transportation Solution has grown to be one of the nation’s largest privately held transportation and logistics companies in the U.S. Powered by the expertise of its Solutions Centers, CRST provides a broad array of transportation and logistics solutions including team expedited, flatbed, dedicated services, truckload capacity solutions, transportation management, high-value product white-glove services and home delivery. Learn more at www.crst.com.