Mojix to Provide End-to-End Traceability Solutions for Brazilian Retailer Farm Rio

Mojix today announced it has entered into an agreement with Farm Rio to provide a SaaS, end-to-end traceability solution for products in its international operations. In addition, Mojix will empower Farm Rio to meet European digital product passport regulations by tracking all necessary aspects related to products in the supply chain, from the source to the end consumer.

FARM Rio is a global brand and a part of Brazil's largest fashion retail group, SOMA Group. The brand began its global expansion in 2019 with the opening of its flagship boutique in SoHo, New York, and now has four US boutique locations (NYC, Miami, Venice, and West Hollywood) and four in Europe (London, Paris, Mykonos, and Bodrum). FARM Rio also has its own online shopping sites and sells through an additional 2,000 global retailers and branded spaces in more than 35 countries.

Implementation of the Mojix end-to-end traceability solutions will provide Farm Rio with:

- Source to shelf tracking data to meet digital product passport requirements

- Highly accurate inventory stock management with precise product items mobile counting

- Optimized inventory management with RFID

- Manage and maintain a single source of truth for all products

- Intuitive dashboards for audits and loss prevention

Mojix item-level traceability solutions are designed around the idea that any given product in a supply chain can be serialized with a unique digital identity. This provides a powerful foundation for enabling total product lifecycle visibility: track-and-trace from origin and manufacturing through to distribution centers, stores, and even after sale. Retailers will know where their items are, where they're coming from, which business process they’ve been through, and where they're supposed to go next. Each time an item's status changes, Mojix collects that event data, streams it into the ytem™ platform and processes it along a unique lifecycle data model, allowing users to know, in real-time, the status and history of any item.

“Mojix specializes in end-to-end traceability solutions that provide visibility upstream and downstream from Farm to fork or raw material suppliers to finished product and even post-sale to ensure regulatory compliance," said Chris Cassidy, CEO at Mojix. "This partnership will enhance Farm Rio's DC operational processes, driving quality, control, and customer trust with a digital product passport. Mojix looks forward to collaborating with one of Brazil's largest retailers on this transformative journey."