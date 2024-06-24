Nuqleous acquires TR3 Solutions to extend retail analytics tools

The big-data startup Nuqleous has acquired TR3 Solutions, a provider of retail and supply chain analytics tools, saying their combined platforms will help provide better retail analytics solutions for consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers.

The acquisition expands Bentonville, Arkansas-based Nuqleous's platform connections to over 100 retailers, broadens its suite of analytics solutions, and extends its reach to markets including North America and Europe.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TR3 says its data management and integration capabilities streamline replenishment and optimize shipping, reducing the time spent on data compilation. That supports supporting various business functions like replenishment, logistics, sales, marketing, e-commerce, and category management, the Massachusetts firm said.

“TR3’s supply chain capabilities are transformative for our customers,” Garrett Levey, Co-CEO of Nuqleous, said in a release. “Automating replenishment and providing real-time, actionable data enables faster responses to retailer demands. Generating orders in minutes rather than hours helps prevent lost sales and drive significant revenue. Our combined solutions will streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance business performance.”



