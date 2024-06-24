Banyan Technology Promotes Deanna Wright to Chief Marketing Officer

CLEVELAND, OH (June 24, 2024) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of over-the-road (OTR) freight execution software, has announced the promotion of Deanna Wright to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

“Deanna’s exceptional leadership in marketing has been instrumental in elevating Banyan's brand presence and driving our growth,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “Her strategic vision, dedication and ability to inspire her teams make her the perfect choice to take on this expanded role. I’m confident that under her guidance, the Marketing, Inside Sales and Business Development teams will thrive, further propelling Banyan's success.”

Wright, who previously served as Director of Marketing for Banyan, will continue to lead the freight execution software provider’s overall brand and marketing presence with a focus on innovative strategies and impactful campaigns that strengthen the brand’s identity, enhance its market position and drive engagement across various channels.

In addition to Marketing, Wright also oversees the Inside Sales and Business Development teams at Banyan. She is responsible for developing strategic plans to drive sales growth, overseeing the training and development of sales personnel and identifying new market opportunities. Wright ensures that both teams align with the company's overall goals, working closely with cross-functional departments to optimize performance.

“I’m truly honored and excited to take on this expanded role at Banyan,” said Wright. “It's been incredibly rewarding to see our marketing efforts flourish, and I look forward to bringing that same energy and strategic vision to the Inside Sales and Business Development teams. Together, we'll continue to innovate and drive Banyan's growth, ensuring we deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners.”

Wright has spent most of her career in marketing leadership positions at the senior level, building talent and resources to drive company revenue and growth. She holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Cleveland State University.

Wright is a member of the Senior Leadership Team at Banyan Technology and is dedicated to the continued successful development, deployment and management of LIVE Connect®, the logistics industry’s most comprehensive technology solution.

