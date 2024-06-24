Zion Solutions Group Joins Forces with Locus Robotics to Supercharge Warehouse Productivity

Covington, KY — In a groundbreaking move set to enhance and redefine warehouse operations, Zion Solutions Group proudly announces its strategic partnership with Locus Robotics. This collaboration leverages the Locus Global Alliance Network, a consortium of the warehouse industry's best and brightest, dedicated to propelling productivity and transforming supply chains with innovative robotics, service, and software solutions.

"Embarking on this partnership with Locus Robotics is a leap forward in our mission to innovate and optimize warehouse operations for our customers," said Jim Shaw, President of Zion Solutions Group. "Locus Robotics stands out in the realm of warehouse automation. Their solutions fit into any warehouse environment, and together, we aim to deliver seamless, scalable, and rapidly valuable solutions to our customers."

This partnership represents a synergy of Zion Solutions Group's extensive expertise in supply chain integration and Locus Robotics' pioneering AI-driven robotic solutions. It signals a unified approach to tackling today’s logistics challenges, offering clients a robust, affordable, intuitive robotic warehouse automation solution that enhances productivity, reduces costs, and scales effortlessly.

"The Locus Global Alliance Network thrives on collaboration with leaders like Zion Solutions Group to push the boundaries of what's possible in supply chain management," stated Steve Simmerman, Head of Global Alliances. "Our combined efforts will ensure clients benefit from a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that is not just easy to integrate but is also designed for maximum productivity gains from the outset. We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with a System Integrator with Zion’s reputation for solving problems in the industry."

Zion Solutions Group's partnership with Locus Robotics underscores a shared commitment to delivering field-proven results and addressing the dynamic needs of the robotic market. This collaboration is poised to revolutionize warehouse operations by providing:

Expert Integration: Seamlessly blending Locus’s AI-driven robotics with Zion’s unique supply chain solutions.

Scalable Solutions: Tailored to fit any environment and grow alongside business needs.

Immediate Value: Delivering significant productivity gains and cost reductions from day one.

As this partnership unfolds, Zion Solutions Group and Locus Robotics are not just reimagining warehouse operations; they're setting the stage for the future of logistics.

For more information about Zion Solutions Group and its innovative partnership with Locus Robotics, please visit https://thezsg.com/.

# # #

About Zion Solutions Group

Zion Solutions Group, a leader in Supply Chain Integration, has been delivering memorable experiences and guiding intelligent change with our 90+ years of expertise. Specializing in Material Handling Integration, Supply Chain Advisory Services, and Data Analytics, we provide comprehensive services from consulting to post-implementation support. Our client-centric approach and Project Lifecycle Management process ensure tailor-made solutions using cutting-edge technology, setting us apart in the industry. We are committed to driving success and sustainable growth for our partners.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics’ revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece‐handling, case-handling, and pallet-moving productivity 2X–3X, while optimizing labor and making efficient use of warehouse space. Locus helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Easily integrating into large-scale new and existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, Locus transforms productivity without transforming the warehouse.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Locus’s EMEA presence is centrally located in Amsterdam, with APAC presence located in Singapore.

In 2022 alone, Locus Robotics has won more than 17 industry awards, including being named to the Inc. 500 for the second year in a row and a 2022 IFOY Award for its Autonomous Mobile Robot Solution in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV/AMR) category.