The fight against plastic pollution: Retails must adopt sustainable display solutions to reduce plas

Last year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) delivered a “final warning” as the climate crisis officially reached “a code red for humanity.” With the retail sector producing over 800,000 tonnes of plastic waste annually, suppliers and retailers must explore ways to safeguard a transition towards greener practices and actively avert the environmental crisis.



Retailers must embrace sustainable display solution alternatives to show their support and contribution in the fight against plastic waste.



Daryl Bedford, Sales Director at Harrison Retail, said, “In 2024, retailers need to take a step in the right direction and reduce their reliance on single-use plastic for displays, as there are a range of sustainable alternatives available that are better quality and last longer. This includes double-sided adhesive discs, a sustainable alternative to plastic Clip Data Strips, ideal for mounting posters to lightweight signage and shelf-edge labels (SELs) to free-standing display units (FSDUs).



According to Business Waste, the world produces 430 million tonnes of plastic waste yearly. Retailers began charging for plastic bags in the UK in 2015, leading to a 98% drop in use by 2023. Now, they must focus efforts on reducing plastic output on their displays.



“Temporary point of sale (TPOS) printers often opt for Plastic Corr-A-Clip components to strengthen free standing display unit (FSDU) shelving for displaying heavier products”, added Bedford.” Despite the benefit it presents to the strength of the unit, if not disposed of correctly, it limits the FSDUs recyclability at the end of its life cycle. More often than not, retailers do not invest the time into removing plastic Corr-A-Clips before disposing of the unit, leaving it subject to general waste disposal. To reduce plastic waste, retailers should adopt Cardboard Corr-A-Clips, which have revolutionised the disposal process of FSDUs. Clips are made of natural fibres, decompose within 90 days, and can be disposed of in the same recycling stream as the cardboard FSDU it is attached to.”



Bedford continued, “Cardboard Euro Slot Hang Tabs also provide retailers with a simple solution to hanging on-the-go products such as packets of sweets without needing their own Euro-Slot. Tabs are equipped with an adhesive backing, meaning no additional tape or glue is required, allowing retailers to hang their products from Clip Strips or Display Hooks in a space-efficient way.”



“Retailers must continue to innovate to enhance their sustainable output and engage in sustainability initiatives and goal setting to minimise their impact as much as possible. Many continue to rely on single-use plastics for their in-store displays, and sustainable display solutions are a simple step in the right direction in the battle against plastic pollution”, concluded Bedford.