EY Announces Tom Fogarty of Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 New

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 – Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) recently announced that Tom Fogarty, CEO of Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 New York Award winner. The award program recognizes the ambitious leaders of high-growth companies who are creating a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for future generations.



Fogarty was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, and other business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.



“It’s truly an honor to be recognized by EY as a 2024 New York Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winner,” said Tom Fogarty. “This award is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and incredible teamwork that is driving our company forward. This honor would not be possible without the support of the entire Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions team. Our company’s mission is to bring new solutions to help make our roads safer and commercial fleets more efficient. We will do just that as we continue to grow the overall business.”



Bestpass, founded in 2001 in Albany, New York, is a pioneer in toll management solutions for commercial fleets. In 2023, the company acquired Fleetworthy Solutions, a leading fleet safety and regulatory compliance service provider, to expand its offerings beyond toll management. The combined company is now Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions.



As a regional award winner, Fogarty will now be considered for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.



About Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions:

Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions provides industry-leading solutions for fleets to manage tolls, safety, and compliance. We lift the burden of keeping fleets compliant and efficient for fleet managers and executives, while providing best-in-class managed services and customer support. Visit www.bestpass.com to learn more.



About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.



The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.



