Carolina Handling breaks ground on new South Carolina facility

Carolina Handling, the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s central time zone, broke ground today on a new 267,000-square-foot facility in Pickens County, South Carolina.

Scheduled to open in spring 2025, the new building at 3800 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley will consolidate Upstate operations of the Charlotte, NC-based intralogistics company, bringing together the warehouse and office space from four area facilities under one roof.

Founded in Charlotte in 1966, Carolina Handling opened an office and training center on River Road in Piedmont in 1972 that today serves as the company’s rebuild facility. A second Carolina Handling building opened on River Road in 2013 to house offices, training facilities and a customer experience center. In 2015, the company opened an Equipment Distribution Center on Piedmont Highway in Piedmont, South Carolina as a regional hub to better serve customers across the Southeast. And in 2018, the company added a warehouse on Michelin Court near Donaldson Center.

Carolina Handling’s new facility at Speedway Industrial & Technology Park will feature 237,000 square feet of warehouse space to accommodate technician bays for new, rental and renewed equipment, as well as parts, distribution and logistics operations. Another 30,000 square feet will house offices, meeting and training space and a customer experience center.

“Carolina Handling has experienced extraordinary growth in the past few years, and we expect that trend to continue in 2024 and beyond,” said Carolina Handling President & CEO Brent Hillabrand. “This new facility helps position us for the future and allows us to realize large economies of scale by bringing our operations across the Upstate region of South Carolina under one roof.”

Carolina Handling continues its evolution from a forklift-only provider to an end-to-end intralogistics solutions company offering a broad range of consulting, connected technologies, automation systems and service to support the growing and changing material handling needs in warehouses and distribution centers. Along with forklifts and a full range of warehouse equipment, the company offers design, engineering and implementation services to help customers achieve more space, speed, safety and efficiency with integrated automation technologies, many of which will be showcased in the new facility’s customer experience center.

The first tenant at Speedway Industrial & Technology Park, Carolina Handling has partnered with architect COR3 Design LLC, civil engineering firm Seamon Whiteside and Evans General Contractors on the design and construction of its new regional facility. Speedway Industrial & Technology Park is being developed by Realty Link, LLC.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is among the Southeast’s leading integrated material handling solutions providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone. The company provides lift trucks and automation solutions for manufacturers, warehouses and distribution centers, along with parts, racking, storage, lighting and dock and door equipment.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Carolina Handling operates branch offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama, Greensboro, North Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina, and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, South Carolina. The company has more than 800 associates.

For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.