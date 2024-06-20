Propel Software’s Propulsion Conference Identifies Key Market Trends

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 20, 2024 - Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, proudly celebrates the conclusion of Propulsion 2024. This must-attend annual event brings together industry experts, innovative high tech/electronics, medical device, manufacturing, and consumer goods product companies, and Propel partners like Salesforce, Zero Wait-State and Oracle NetSuite. Attendees share best practices while leading experts present industry trends influencing the creation of compelling and profitable products in disruptive markets.

Held in Chicago, Propulsion offered actionable takeaways designed to drive business profitability. Presenters included Propel customers Guardant Health, MaryRuth Organics, Breg, AMS Technologies, BekaertDeslee, and Allegro Microsystems.

“Now in our fifth year, Propulsion is a preeminent event for companies looking to optimize business value through innovative product development and management processes. Participants gain a wealth of knowledge directly from their peers, while making valuable connections to help fuel their professional growth and success,” said Propel Software CEO Ross Meyercord.

Spotlight on Manufacturing: Investment Surges, Policy Strategies, and AI

Experts shared insights on key business and technology trends in manufacturing and supply chains, including:

• Unprecedented investment in domestic manufacturing, driven by government spending and the construction of new factories, which demands new equipment and skilled workers.

• Steps the U.S. government is taking to protect its supply chain and reduce dependency on China while promoting onshore/nearshore alternatives..

• AI’s increasing relevance for manufacturers – why you should invest now in the breadth, depth, and quality of data to enrich large language models.

Innovator Awards Recognize Efficiency, Revenue Capture & User Empowerment

Innovator awards were presented to Propel customers, Breg, Inc., a global provider of orthopedic bracing and cold therapy devices, and Savant Systems, a fast-growing leader in smart home automation and power solutions.

Erika Blair, Product Development Manager and Serena Oaks, Director of Product Development at Breg, accepted the Propel Innovation award. The pair was instrumental in using Propel to streamline Breg’s development processes and increase revenue, with the following key stats highlighted in its award submission:

• 77% faster speed to market

• Design change project cycle time cut from 92 days to 21 days

• 92% decrease in senior engineer change order training

The Savant award submission, developed by Beth LeClerc, VP of Business Systems Architecture & Web Services and Angie Larson, SVP of Customer Operations, highlighted the following results:

• 35% increase in revenue over two years

• 50% reduction in order-entry labor

• Decreasing customer service calls over 1,000 hours a year

• Reducing time to market on the ecommerce store by 74% over two years

If you would like to review this year’s recordings and stay up to date on next year’s event, register on our Propulsion 2024 site.

For information on Propel products and service offerings, visit propelsoftware.com.