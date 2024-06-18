Stevens-Leinweber Hires Travis Dana to Lead Business Development

PHOENIX, Arizona, June 18, 2024 – Phoenix-based Stevens-Leinweber Construction (SLC) has hired industry veteran Travis Dana to lead the company’s business development efforts as it continues its historic growth in the metro Phoenix market.

In his role, Dana is charged with supporting and expanding existing SLC client relationships and pursuing new ground-up construction and tenant improvement opportunities for the company, which is recognized as one of the Valley’s largest locally based general contractors and focuses exclusively on the metro Phoenix market.

“Travis is exceptionally well respected and talented, and wants all those around him to succeed," said Stevens-Leinweber Construction President and CEO Jamie Godwin. "These qualities align well with our business development ethos and make Travis the perfect person to help us pursue current and future market opportunities.”

SLC has completed more than 9,500 tenant improvement projects since its founding in 1981 and currently has more than 17 million square feet of ground-up Class A office and industrial space completed or in planning, with both its TI and ground-up divisions continuing to grow.

“SLC operates in the Valley’s most sought-after real estate corridors and for our market’s most admired developers, owners and tenants,” said Dana. “I’m privileged to help continue that tradition in an environment that is filled with potential on the industrial, office, medical and retail fronts – all sectors that SLC is targeting as part of its strategic growth.”

Dana contributes 13 years of commercial real estate experience, including property management and project management for industry leaders such as Transwestern, Lincoln Property Company and Hines. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing from Arizona State University.

Dana can be reached at tdana@stevensleinweber.com.