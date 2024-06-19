Warmer in winter. Cooler in summer. Cleaner than ever.

The indoor air quality (IAQ) in industrial and warehouse environments is a significant sore point for employees, with 75% of workers expressing concern over IAQ at their workplace.* Airborne pollutants, pathogens, and allergens result in increased health risks and sick days which lead to decreased morale and productivity.

And that’s before the summer sun heats things up.

The AtomikAir Industrial Strength Air Quality Control System, from Ideal Warehouse Innovations, is a powerful air filtration solution, engineered for the toughest of environments. And, when fitted with an Air Stream Director Hood, in hotter months, the AtomikAir creates the indoor equivalent of a cooling summer breeze circulating throughout the workplace.

Consider all the benefits of this extraordinary air quality control solution:

The AtomikAir:

MERV 13 FILTRATION – The ultimate in high-volume filter technology, to capture airborne pollutants as small as 0.3 microns (including viruses, allergens, mold, exhaust, and more)

WASHABLE – The MERV 13 filters in the AtomikAir are easily removed, hosed clean, and reused – over and over

POWERFUL – The unit’s turbines can process up to 1,000,000 cu ft of air per hour

WHISPER QUIET – Despite processing high volumes of air, the AtomikAir generates only about the equivalent decibels of an ordinary office environment

WARMER – In the winter, the air circulation created by the unit’s turbines, destratifies warm air trapped at the ceiling, creating a more comfortable working environment below

COOLER – In summer, fitted with an Air Stream Director Hood, the AtomikAir’s powerful ground-level air circulation creates a cooling breeze that can be a boost for productivity and moral

REDUCED HEATING COSTS – An enormous benefit of re-circulating stratified heated air is that is reduces energy use and can save as much as 20-40% on heating costs!

The AtomikAir is the best IAQ solution for challenging environments. Its EPA certified as a pesticide device – an effective deterrent to transmission of airborne pathogens including many viruses, bacteria, and molds. In refrigerated food storage areas, the AtomikAir has been shown to virtually eliminate mold growth, prolong produce shelf life, and enormously reduce the area’s cleaning needs.

With its high-volume air processing, low-power rating, and the only washable MERV 13 filters on the market, the AtomikAir is not only a powerful solution but a sustainable one as well.

The eco-nature of the system is further supported by the warmer-in-winter, cooler-in-summer effects the unit has on the work environment. And with the likelihood of heat-month-records coming our way, this IAQ solution has never looked cooler.

Just one of the family.

The AtomikAir is one member of our line of air quality products that also features commercial air purification solutions, including our Jade 2.0, Onyx, and UV Air Purification products offering HEPA filtration and Germicidal Ultraviolet (GUV) options. For more information on Ideal Warehouse Innovations’ line of air quality systems, or any of our family of 1000+ workplace safety products, please visit idealwarehouse.com.