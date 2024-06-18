IntelliTrans Named Supply Chain Top Project Award Winner

Third Consecutive Win of Prestigious Award; Project Improves Safety in the Yard

Atlanta, GA — June 17, 2024 — IntelliTrans, a leading global multimodal transportation management solutions provider, announces winning a Supply Chain Top Project Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics magazines. The 2024 Top Supply Chain Projects awards profile innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain. IntelliTrans won for its Mobile Check-In/Out project for a large North American supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. The app allows drivers to check in upon arrival and sign documentation, reducing the amount of time they are on site.

“The past 12 months have seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt, and adapt to achieve greater efficiency along the chain. Companies implemented others' software and technology to work smarter together. Their partnerships cultivated resilience and placed a spotlight on projects designed to make the supply chain space safer and more efficient,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “And now it's time to celebrate those projects!”

“IntelliTrans is pleased to receive the Top Supply Chain Project award for a third consecutive year. Our 2024 submission for our Mobile Check-In/Out project with a large distributor of lumber products helped them streamline a way for drivers arriving at the facility to communicate without getting out of their trucks to increase facility efficiency and enhance overall safety,” says Chad Raube, President and CEO of IntelliTrans. “Using the app combined with the DockMaster dock scheduling function of the IntelliTrans TMS, the company gained insights into their shipping process, allowing them to eliminate the need to have personnel on staff to check trucks in and print paperwork, creating efficiency and ease of use benefits. With our customer-centric approach to partnering with our customers, we were able to provide a solution that supported their need to provide a safer work environment without adding additional workload.”

By utilizing the carrier kiosk application, drivers receive pre-arrival notifications and instructions from the shipping team to ensure they know the facility’s requirements and when they are scheduled to receive their load. As the forklift drivers were ready to load the next truck, they could notify the drivers via the app. This expedited the loading process and reduced driver waiting time. Once the lumber product distributor learned how well the new process worked for the first facility, they requested it to be implemented across the company. Drivers also gave positive feedback about quicker loading, not having to get in and out of their trucks, and the ability to see their “place in line” when waiting to be loaded.

Go to https://sdce.me/8zldclb8 to view the full list of Top Supply Chain Projects winners.

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business (Nasdaq: ROP), empowers businesses to optimize their supply chains with seamless freight management and shipment execution across all modes of transportation, including rail, truck, ocean, and barge. IntelliTrans’ trusted transportation management solutions enable customers to solve complex business challenges and help achieve a holistic digital strategy by incorporating multi-modal solutions backed by extensive industry knowledge. Recognized as a top transportation management provider, IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. Unlock hidden efficiencies in your supply chain. Visit our website to see how IntelliTrans can help.