TEKLYNX Named AIDC Company of the Year In 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program

TEKLYNX International, known for helping supply chains work with their barcode labeling software solutions, today announced being selected as AIDC Company of the Year in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products, and services in the global supply chain technology and logistics industry.https://www.teklynx.com/en/about/news-events/news/supplytech-aidc-company-of-the-year-2024?utm_source=dc_velocity&utm_medium=media_relations&utm_campaign=supplytech_breakthrough_award
