Dematic Names Michael Oren Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas Region

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. – June 18, 2024 – Further strengthening its Americas leadership team, Dematic names Michael Oren as senior vice president of sales for the Americas region. Oren will join Dematic at the company’s Americas headquarters in Grand Rapids, Michigan to lead a sales team of roughly 95 professionals. In this role, he will be responsible for the development of the sales strategy, including nurturing and retaining accounts, driving company growth initiatives, and building relationships with strategic partners.

“Michael brings more than two decades of expertise in leading and scaling teams, driving sales, and fostering organizational excellence,” says Mike Larsson, president, Dematic and KION Group executive board member. “Michael’s deep understanding of customer needs is reflected in his dedication to innovation and improvement. Under his leadership, I am confident that our Americas sales team will continue to enhance our customer-centric culture.”

Oren joins Dematic from Xerox where he recently served as vice president of global services. In this role, Oren oversaw global software and services, strategy, business development, partnerships, and more. Over the course of his 20-year tenure at Xerox, Oren held several additional leadership positions, including U.S. vice president enterprise services, vice president of global sales, and vice president of central and eastern U.S. sales.

“Dematic’s innovative approach to addressing supply chain challenges makes this an incredible time to join the team,” says Oren. “With clients at the forefront of everything Dematic does, I am eager to harness our team's collective strengths to achieve continued success on behalf our clients.”

Oren completed executive master's courses at the University of Navarra, Harvard Business School, and Stanford University, and he received his bachelor’s degree in marketing and social psychology from Miami University in Ohio.

For more information about Dematic, visit dematic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About Dematic

Dematic designs, builds, and supports intelligent automated solutions empowering and sustaining the future of commerce for its customers in manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. With research and development engineering centers, manufacturing facilities, and service centers located in more than 26 countries, the Dematic global network of over 10,000 employees has helped achieve successful customer installations for some of the world's leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions.

Disclaimer

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, for example, changes in business, economic, and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Media Contact:

Brianna Zimmer

Communications Specialist

brianna.zimmer@dematic.com

dematic.com