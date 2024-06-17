Abctay Supply Chain Solutions acquires original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for customers in the U.S.

On June 18, 2024, Abctay Supply Chain Solutions, a leading supplier of replacement parts and supply chain solutions for various residential product brands, announced today that it will acquire its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for customers in the United States. This website provides a comprehensive selection of Samsung, TCL, and Sony original parts, as well as user-friendly navigation and secure checkout.

Abctay has also established a dedicated team composed of knowledgeable representatives to assist customers in resolving any questions related to equipment and parts, including assisting in finding suitable parts and tracking orders.

Jeffrey, President and CEO of Abctay Supply Chain Solutions, stated, "Since 2016, we have been dealing with Samsung, TCL, and Sony OEM parts for a long time. We have professional knowledge and resources to continue meeting customer needs for Samsung, TCL, and Sony equipment.". We are proud to provide our customers with the highest quality service and replacement parts. We have abundant inventory, including Samsung, TCL, Sony's best-selling parts, all of which are in stock and can be shipped immediately

About Abbay Supply Chain Solutions

Abctay Supply Chain Solutions was founded in 2016 and is one of the largest suppliers of home product repair parts and accessories in the United States. Abctay also provides complete parts supply chain management, third-party logistics, repair station maintenance, and reverse logistics services. In addition to consumers, we also support a range of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi household property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent distributors, and retailers.

In 2020, Abctay was awarded investment from an investment company to expand its residential parts division.

For more information, please visit www.abctay.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.