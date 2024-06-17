Bestpass-Fleetworthy Appoints Jason Moos as Chief Financial Officer

ALBANY, N.Y., June 17, 2024 – Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions, the leader in toll management, safety, and compliance solutions, today announced the appointment of Jason Moos as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He succeeds John Lang, who served as CFO since 2017 and is retiring after a distinguished and successful career.



“We are thrilled to welcome Jason as our new CFO as we enter an exciting new growth phase that follows last year’s acquisition of Fleetworthy Solutions,” said Tom Fogarty, Bestpass-Fleetworthy's CEO. “Jason’s extensive experience and leadership in financial management will be invaluable to our team as we continue to grow the combined business.”



Moos brings over 20 years of finance, accounting, and M&A experience to Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions. He most recently served as CFO at SMS Assist, a leading real estate technology management company. During his 12-year tenure with SMS Assist, where he held various leadership roles, Jason helped scale the company’s top-line revenue over 1500% and guided the largest private-to-private property technology transaction at the time.



“Bestpass and Fleetworthy have been major disruptors in the fleet software industry, so I’m excited to join the company as its new CFO,” said Moos. “The company has experienced significant growth over the past few years, which has been further enhanced through new, innovative offerings and strategic acquisitions. I look forward to working with the talented team here to optimize financial performance, drive sustainable growth, and create additional value for our customers.”



About Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions:



Bestpass-Fleetworthy Solutions provides industry-leading solutions for fleets to manage tolls, safety, and compliance. We lift the burden of keeping fleets compliant and efficient for fleet managers and executives, while providing best-in-class managed services and customer support. Visit www.bestpass.com to learn more.