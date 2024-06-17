Say Hello to Smart, Compact Cleaning With The Nilfisk SC25 Autonomous Scrubber

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., June 17, 2024 – An autonomous cleaning teammate? Introducing the Nilfisk SC25 autonomous scrubber, developed to fill a crucial gap in the market for a smart cleaning solution that can clean both smaller commercial spaces, as well as other institutions. Inspired by customers who use mechanized solutions every day, the SC25 autonomous scrubber can support labor challenges while delivering superior cleaning, all at the push of a button.

Value-Driving Benefits of the SC25 Autonomous Scrubber

Time & Labor Savings

By automating labor-intensive tasks, the SC25 scrubber frees up valuable time, meaning staff can focus on delivering exceptional customer service. And in an era of labor shortages, it is a reliable cleaning companion.

Autonomy

In keeping with Nilfisk's multi-technology strategy, the SC25 scrubber is an important addition to Nilfisk’s growing portfolio of autonomous machines that deliver results. Effortlessly maintaining consistent cleanliness, the SC25 scrubber automatically returns to its docking station to recharge, empty dirty water and refill with clean water, eliminating the need for manual intervention. Simply press play to enjoy this smart cleaning solution.

Economic benefit

Financially, the SC25 scrubber is a wise investment. It is cost-effective by reducing demand on manual labor over the long term, making it a valuable asset for businesses looking to optimize their cleaning, while also saving money.

Efficient

Equipped with light-sweeping technology, the SC25 scrubber effortlessly picks up small debris, providing effective cleaning in busy areas. With its efficient water consumption and manual spot-cleaning mode, users can expect a thorough, transformative clean every time.

Safety

Smart safety sensors eliminate the risk of accidental collisions, providing an even greater level of reliability and peace of mind. The SC25 autonomous scrubber sets a new standard for safety accreditations with the IEC third-party certification.

“At Nilfisk, we are driven to provide our customers with innovations that help them succeed. The SC25 is a smart, compact solution to the changing cleaning demands of various industries worldwide. The perfect complement to our other autonomous products, its efficiency, cleaning power and safety accreditation means the SC25 is guaranteed to really add value to customers where they need it most,” said Amit Khamkar, SVP, Global Head of Product Portfolio at Nilfisk.

For more information on the Nilfisk SC25 autonomous scrubber, please visit https://www2.nilfisk.com/SC25_ProductLaunch.

About Nilfisk

Nilfisk was founded in 1906 by the Danish engineer P.A. Fisker. Today the company is a world-leading provider of professional and consumer floorcare equipment, vacuum cleaners, and high-pressure washers. Nilfisk products and services are sold in more than 100 countries and produced at 9 manufacturing sites across the globe. Our main facilities are based in the U.S., Mexico, Hungary, Italy, and China. A total of 4,700 employees secured revenue of 1,033.6 mEUR in 2023. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Nilfisk is dedicated to helping businesses enhance their productivity and environmental stewardship across the globe.