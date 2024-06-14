Kammac achieves dual certifications to enhance international trade and compliance

Third-party logistics (3PL) provider Kammac has been awarded both the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) and the Fulfilment House Due Diligence Scheme (FHDDS) certifications, underscoring the company’s commitment to secure, efficient, and compliant supply chain services.

The AEO certification, endorsed by the World Customs Organisation (WCO), aims to improve international supply chain security and trade efficiency. Recognised in over 70 countries, certification holders work together to reduce customs restrictions and enhance cross-border trade operations.

As an AEO certified company, Kammac now benefits from prioritised customs procedures, enabling faster and more efficient import and export processes, including filings, inspections, and clearances.

“Achieving AEO status following HM Revenue and Custom’s (HMRC) rigorous six-month approval process marks a significant milestone for us,” said Leanne Lidell, Director of Compliance at Kammac. “The certification ensures simplified customs clearances and priority handling, meaning we can offer our customers more streamlined and reliable logistics services.”

In response to the needs of a long-standing global beverage client, Kammac initially attained AEO certification for its Wavertree site. Since then, all 15 Kammac sites have been included, further enhancing collaboration with global customers who require AEO status.

Kammac joins its sister companies within the Elanders Group in 2023 who also are AEO certified, providing a powerful network to existing and new clients.

"With our global footprint, our AEO certification facilitates seamless collaboration with fellow members, strengthening the service we can offer to clients,” said Leanne. "This certification bolsters logistics, particularly vital for UK-bound goods amidst the post-Brexit landscape."

Alongside AEO, Kammac's commitment to ensuring compliance across its operations has been further underscored with certification gained under the Fulfilment House Due Diligence Scheme (FHDDS). This not only demonstrates Kammac's adherence to stringent UK regulations but also signifies its capability to legally store goods for non-EU sellers, thus expanding its market reach and enhancing business opportunities.

Ged Carabini, CEO at Kammac, is delighted with the potential these certifications provide. "Achieving both AEO status and the FHDDS scheme gives our clients the confidence that Kammac delivers the highest quality service,” he said. "These certifications not only show our commitment to compliance but also signify our ongoing investment in supporting global supply chains for our clients, further strengthening Kammac's role within the Elanders Group.”