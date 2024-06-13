Tompkins Robotics acquires partner firm in Australia

Warehouse automation technology provider Tompkins Robotics has acquired Primary Sight, a vendor of supply chain technology solutions in Australia and New Zealand.

North Carolina-based Tompkins Robotics has partnered with Melbourne-based Primary Sight on logistics products since 2019, saying the teamwork has improved productivity and reduced operational costs for both firms’ clients.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the firms said that Primary Sight will now be known as Tompkins Robotics ANZ. And the firm’s Head of Solutions, Sean Hewat, will take on the role of Head of ANZ Operations for the combined companies.

“We will continue to deliver even more groundbreaking robotic solutions that will increase efficiency, lower costs, and promote sustainable, scalable growth for our customers,” Thompson Brockman, Tompkins Robotics’ EVP for Customer Operations, said in a release. “We’re not just expanding our global footprint; we’re enhancing our ability to innovate and provide top-notch solutions to businesses looking to optimize their supply chains. This means faster processing times, reduced manual labor, and more resilient operations for our clients.”