Management change at DACHSER in Chile and Peru

Effective April 1, 2024, DACHSER has appointed Eugenio Diaz Velasco as Managing Director for its country organizations in Chile and Peru. With a seasoned management background from several multinational logistics companies, he is responsible for the continued development of DACHSER’s local air and sea freight network in the region.

Eugenio Diaz Velasco joins DACHSER with over 24 years of experience in the logistics industry, having worked both in Chile and in the United States. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business & Administration from Saint Louis University, Missouri, and an MBA in Business & Administration from Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez in Santiago de Chile.

In his most recent appointment, he has held the position of Country Manager for Chile and Peru at logistics company deugro for more than eight years. Prior to this responsibility, he acted as Vice President and Country Head of Panprojects (Energy Solutions) Oil & Gas at Panalpina in Chile, supervising a diverse portfolio of projects in the energy sector.

In his new role, Diaz Velasco holds himself responsible for DACHSER’s subsidiaries in Chile and Peru, overseeing approximately 50 employees in total. Based in Santiago de Chile, he reports directly to Ralph Riehl, Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics Americas.

“As a logistics expert with cross-cultural management experience from several international freight forwarders, Eugenio Diaz Velasco is the perfect fit for his new role. With his expertise, we look forward to leveraging the opportunities of our local air and sea freight network even further and wish him every success in this endeavor,” says Ralph Riehl.

Local market expertise across the Americas region

DACHSER Chile Services S.p.A. is located in the Las Condes neighborhood of Santiago de Chile, the financial center of the country. Next to traditional air and sea freight services (FCL and LCL), warehousing and value-added services as well as pick-up and delivery options are offered. The local portfolio is completed by comprehensive customs clearance solutions and capabilities for heavy load and special transports.

DACHSER Perú S.A.C. is strategically located in the nation’s capital Lima, the country’s financial and industrial hub. Next to an office in downtown Lima, the local branch has another office directly at Lima’s Jorge Chávez International Airport. Besides international air freight services and ocean freight, DACHSER Peru offers multimodal transport options, customs clearance services for import and export as well as domestic transportation. Further pillars include warehousing, distribution services and shipping insurance.