Major NMFC Changes to Take Effect in 2025

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. (NMFTA)™ announced during its Summer Meeting in Louisville, KY that major National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC)® changes will take effect in the first quarter of 2025. These changes will impact carriers, shippers, and 3PLs.

To ensure a smooth transition across the supply chain, NMFTA will host three LTL Listening Sessions in August, each dedicated to a specific industry sector:

• Carriers Only LTL Listening Session: 2:00-3:00 pm ET on Tuesday, August 6;

• 3PLs Only LTL Listening Session: 2:00-3:00 pm ET on Wednesday, August 7; and

• Shippers Only LTL Listening Session: 2:00-3:00 pm ET on Thursday, August 8.

“From the upcoming changes, NMFC users will notice that we truly prioritized simplifying the classification system by utilizing a standardized approach based on density, handling, stowability, and liability,” said Keith Peterson, director of operations for NMFTA. “We also focused on enhancing the user experience to make it easier to both use and understand the NMFC. These changes will increase efficiency making it easier to classify freight accurately on the first try.”

Peterson added that the goal of the changes taking place in 2025 is to reduce any friction between carriers, shippers, and 3PLs.

To ensure that NMFC updates aren’t occurring at once, NMFTA has implemented a phased approach, with the first changes coming in Docket 2025-1. The upcoming phases that will be incorporated by the NMFC consist of:

• Standardized density scale for LTL freight when handling, stowability and liability issues are not present;

• Unique identifiers for freight with special handling, stowability, or liability needs;

• Condensed and modernized commodity listings; and

• Improved usability of the ClassIT® classification tool.

As 2024 progresses, the process is set to become more intensive, informative, and inclusive. Both the NMFTA and NMFC expect the changes to streamline workflows, enhance communication and visibility, and increase the overall satisfaction of everyone involved.

“We estimate to move as many as 3,500 single-class items to 13 subcategories,” said Nate Ripke, director of commodity and standards development for NMFTA. “With Docket 2025-2 and thereafter, additional changes are likely to be made, which is why we’re scheduling LTL Listening Sessions this Summer.”

The LTL Listening Sessions will allow industry professionals to gain in-depth insight into the reimagination process, ask questions directly to NMFTA representatives, and share direct experiences that can help shape the future of the NMFC.

All professionals interested in attending can visit the NMFTA LTL Listening Sessions page to learn more about the sessions and access additional NMFTA resources to help prepare for the upcoming changes.

To learn more about NMFTA’s mission, advocacy, services, resources, and industry conferences, visit http://www.nmfta.org/.