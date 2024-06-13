Parts Town Unlimited Earns a Spot on Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List for the 11th time

ADDISON, Ill., June 13, 2024– Parts Town Unlimited, the parent company of Parts Town, a global leader in the high-tech distribution of OEM foodservice equipment parts, residential appliance parts, HVAC parts, consumer electronic parts and related products, today has been named as a Fast 50 honoree by Crain’s Chicago Business. Parts Town Unlimited is the second largest company on the list.

The Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies headquartered in the Chicago area. The rankings are based on year-over-year revenue growth for the preceding five years. Parts Town received its rank by reporting more than $2.3 billion in revenue in 2023.

"I understand this is our 11th year on the Crain’s Fast 50 list. I guess that’s a lot, but we are still early stage in our growth story," said Steve Snower, Sixth Man (aka CEO), Parts Town Unlimited. “This type of recognition is entirely attributable to the strength of our team members and their commitment to our core values. We will continue our relentless focus on delivering a differentiated customer experience and bringing new innovations to the industries we serve.”

In the past year, Parts Town Unlimited experienced nearly 20% organic growth in its core foodservice parts business. Meaningful international growth plus growth in HVAC parts and Residential appliance parts strengthened the company’s performance. As Parts Town Unlimited expands its global footprint and product portfolio, the company remains dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer experience and fostering continued industry innovation.

About Parts Town Unlimited

Parts Town Unlimited is the global leader in high-tech distribution of mission-critical equipment replacement parts and related products and services for the foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC industries. Guided by its core values of Safety, Integrity, Community, Passion, Courage, and Innovation, Parts Town Unlimited delivers infinite possibilities, unlimited potential, and boundless innovation with a focus on people, innovation, and long-term partnerships. Parts Town Unlimited is an organization without limits, led by dreamers who continuously grow and bring value to our partners and amazing opportunities to our team members around the globe.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading, technology innovation-driven distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC equipment repair parts. When there’s a hiccup with any piece of equipment, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit equipment service technicians of all kinds, as well as chain and independent restaurants, schools, health care facilities and hospitality providers.

By partnering with the top manufacturers of foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer’s business running like clockwork. Parts Town also partners with equipment and supplies dealers of all sizes to offer a one-stop-shop through its Parts Town marketplace.

For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/