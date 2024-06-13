Yusen Logistics Improves Visibility And Efficiency With DexoryView

London, United Kingdom, 13 June 2024 - Yusen Logistics, a global leader in supply chain solutions, provides businesses with ocean and air freight forwarding, warehousing, distribution services and supply chain management that provide reliability, excellence and value. The company is constantly looking for ways in which it can improve its services to its end customers, including leading electronics manufacturers. Yusen Logistics has implemented a global visibility platform, DexoryView from Dexory, the global leader in AI-powered robotics and visibility solutions.



As a result of the deployment, Yusen Logistics is now able to conduct wall-to-wall scans of its entire warehouse within two hours each day. This process used to take over one and a half weeks each month and over 100 hours of manual labour. Previously, Yusen Logistics carried out two annual wall-to-wall checks of the entire warehouse, but through generating real-time data each day, the company has also been able to remove this task completely, saving an additional 205 hours of work annually.



The implementation of the Dexory technology will play a pivotal role in Yusen Logistics’ efforts in streamlining warehouse operations whilst ensuring seamless order fulfilment processes. Just one of the benefits means it can now analyse the entire warehouse and see how errors impact the overall workflow in the warehouse.



“Yusen Logistics are investing in digitisation and automation to provide our customers with real time visibility of their inventory. The use of robotics and automation helps to optimise our warehouse space, which reduces costs, improves performance and stock accuracy, and removes down time for manual stock takes”. Darren Felstead, Head of Contract Logistics





The collaboration between Yusen Logistics and Dexory represents a strategic alignment of expertise and innovation, with both companies at the forefront of transforming the industry. As Yusen Logistics looks ahead, it remains committed to leveraging the latest technologies and forging partnerships that further drive operational excellence and customer satisfaction.



“Third party logistics providers need to be able to execute on customer strategies and provide innovation and efficiency to drive both theirs and their customers’ businesses forwards,” says Oana Jinga, Chief Commercial and Product Officer and Co-Founder at Dexory.“Together, Dexory and Yusen Logistics are paving the way for a new era of supply chain management, powered by real-time data and our global visibility platform, that further enhance the value provision to their end customers.”





About Dexory

Dexory captures real-time insights into warehouse operations using fully autonomous robots and Artificial Intelligence. Using autonomous technology to unlock data and drive insights through all levels of business operations, helping companies boost their performance and unlock their full potential. Instant access to real-time data helps optimise the present, de-risk the future and discover the intractable in each location and at every stage of the product journey through the warehouse and onto dispatch.

Founded in 2015, by three founders, Andrei, Oana and Adrian, and is based in the UK. The founders are school friends from Romania, who moved to the UK a decade ago with experience accumulated across engineering and tech roles at Formula 1, Google, and IBM. Combining commercial nous with deep technical expertise, the three founders are now working together to help transform warehouse management practices worldwide.



About Yusen Logistics

A division of Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd, Yusen Logistics (Europe) BV is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Yusen Logistics (Europe) BV employs 7,500 people and is active in 17 countries across Europe, operating from over 140 facilities with over 1.3 million sq. metres of warehousing space. Activities focus on automotive, aerospace, retail, healthcare, technology and food logistics.



Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd. was established in 1955 and currently has over 25,000 employees worldwide at more than 680 locations in 47 countries and regions, plus 2.96 million sq. metres of warehousing space. The company is a diversified global market leader in logistics.

Services range from supply chain management and consulting, through to contract logistics, hazardous materials logistics and reverse logistics. In addition, Yusen Logistics provides road and rail transport, air and ocean freight forwarding, intermodal and multi-modal transport, plus customs brokerage – nationally and internationally.



Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd is a member of the Japan-based Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha group, also known as NYK – one of the oldest and largest shipping companies in the world (established in 1885). NYK is quoted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has a total of 35,000 employees and generates annual revenues of approximately US$ 20 billion.