Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Sean Skradis to Service Center Manager

LEXINGTON, S.C. (June 13, 2024) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Sean Skradis has been promoted to service center manager in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Skradis started his career at the West Atlanta service center in Georgia as a management trainee. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including inbound and outbound supervisor, outbound operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Dalton, Georgia.

“Sean has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership since joining the Southeastern team in 2018,” said Kim Shore, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His commitment to providing quality service and living our culture has been nothing short of outstanding, making him the ideal candidate to support our Fredericksburg facility.”

Skradis and his fiancée Erin are excited to relocate to Fredericksburg, Virginia and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 570 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

