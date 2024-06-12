Epicor acquires enterprise software startup Kyklo

Enterprise software vendor Epicor today said it has acquired acquired Kyklo, a nine-year-old, Buffalo, New York, company that provides product information management (PIM) and lead generation solutions to drive sales for manufacturers and distributors.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. But the move follows another recent acquisition, made in May when Austin, Texas-based Epicor bought Smart Software, a provider of cloud-based, AI-driven inventory planning and optimization (IP&O) applications.

The latest deal is intended to accelerate the development of Epicor’s AI-driven, cognitive enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, which the company says transforms traditional ERP from a system of record to a system of insight and action.

“Our customers across the make, move, and sell industries increasingly need to reach more prospects across more channels, with a relevant, accurate, content-rich digital experience that drives brand loyalty and repeat business,” Epicor CEO Steve Murphy said in a release. “Our acquisition of KYKLO furthers our aim to be the essential partner to the world’s most essential businesses, empowering them with purpose-built digital capabilities to meet their buyers’ needs whatever, and wherever, they may be.”

With Kyklo, Epicor customers can more easily create, manage, and deploy product information such as content, price, and inventory across multiple channels to generate qualified leads and revenue. Kyklo also supports collaboration with suppliers for real-time, accurate, and complete product content, and use of product discovery tools that strengthen e-commerce strategies to drive sales, the companies said.



