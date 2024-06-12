Wakeo Acquires LKW WALTER technology, Expanding its Supply Chain Visibility Solution

Accelerate Road Capabilities and Strengthen Footprint in the DACH Region

Originating from the Austrian based WALTER GROUP, the transport monitoring software has proved its excellent performance with its technical robustness and is notably used by LKW WALTER one of the european leading transport organizations in Europe with an annual volume of more than 1.7 million FTL on the road and in Combined transport.

Leveraging this technology, Wakeo will be able to further enhance its road transportation capabilities on both full road and pre/on carriage of multimodal overseas logistics.

“We are thrilled about the acquisition of Veroo Software. This marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver the most comprehensive and advanced supply chain visibility solutions. Combining our technologies will unlock new potentials for our customers, driving efficiency and innovation in their logistics operations," said Julien Cote, CEO at Wakeo.

“LKW WALTER is proud to provide a completely neutral digital solution. This acquisition is a tremendous opportunity to further advance supply chain visibility technology. We believe that Wakeo's innovative approach and robust platform will take transport visibility to the next level, benefiting a wider range of customers and industries," said Vincent Beaufils, Chief Digital Officer of LKW WALTER.