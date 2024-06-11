Descartes buys BoxTop Technologies for $13 million

Supply chain software vendor Descartes Systems Group is continuing its streak of swallowing up logistics software firms, today announcing it has bought BoxTop Technologies Limited for $13 million, marking its 32nd acquisition since 2015.

Founded in 1995, BoxTop is a British provider of shipment management solutions—including freight management software—for small- to mid-sized logistics services providers (LSPs). BoxTop says it helps LSPs digitize their operations and connect to the wider logistics community to manage the lifecycle of shipments. LSPs use the BoxTop platform to manage the secure and efficient movement of goods from quoting through to routing, booking, and final delivery.

Before the acquisition, BoxTop had already been an existing partner of Ontario-based Descartes, leveraging the Descartes Global Logistics Network (GLN) to help their clients gain visibility into shipments across multiple modes of transportation and to complete electronic customs filings.

“LSPs will continue to play a vital role in trade in the global economy,” Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO, said in a release. “As LSPs continue to digitize their operations, we want to make sure that small- to mid-size LSPs have access to the same breadth of solutions to manage the lifecycle of shipments in a secure and efficient manner. The acquisition of BoxTop puts us in a better position to deliver even more value to this community. We’re excited to welcome the BoxTop employees, customers and partners into the Descartes family.”