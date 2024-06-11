Encompass Supply Chain Solutions Launches Dedicated Support for Beko Appliance Parts in the U.S.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., June 11, 2024 – Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, a division of Parts Town Unlimited and a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain solutions for a diverse range of residential product brands, today announced dedicated support for Beko appliance parts in the U.S.

Encompass has launched a dedicated website exclusively for Beko products, https://beko.encompass.com/, to continue to support Beko customers with access to its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts. The website includes a comprehensive selection of genuine Beko parts, along with user-friendly navigation and secure checkout.

Encompass has also established a dedicated team of knowledgeable representatives and toll-free hotline (855-754-9584) to assist customers with any inquiries related to Beko equipment and parts including assistance with finding the right part and tracking orders.

“With a long-standing history of handling Beko OEM parts since 2013, we have the expertise and resources to continue to meet customer needs with their Beko equipment,” said Robert Coolidge, President & CEO of Encompass Supply Chain Solutions. “We pride ourselves on providing top-quality service and replacement parts to our customers. Our extensive inventory includes Beko's best-selling parts, all of which are in stock and ready for immediate shipment.”

“Encompass’ continued support of our OEM replacement parts inventory and distribution will help us to ensure the lifecycle of our products in the U.S. for years to come,” said Orhan Sayman, President of Beko US. “Beko has been in the U.S. market for more than seven years and we are a rising star in the North American home appliance market with a strong nationwide dealer network. Our wide range of kitchen and laundry appliances make life better by delivering forward-thinking technology and maximum efficiency in beautifully modern packages.”

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

Formed in 1953, Encompass Supply Chain Solutions is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers, and retailers.

In 2022, Encompass was acquired by Parts Town Unlimited, the global market leader in foodservice equipment parts distribution, to expand its residential parts division.



For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.



About Parts Town Unlimited

Parts Town Unlimited is the global leader in high-tech distribution of mission-critical equipment replacement parts and related products and services for the foodservice, residential appliance, and HVAC industries. Guided by its core values of Safety, Integrity, Community, Passion, Courage, and Innovation, Parts Town Unlimited delivers infinite possibilities, unlimited potential, and boundless innovation with a focus on people, innovation, and long-term partnerships. Parts Town Unlimited is an organization without limits, led by dreamers who continuously grow and bring value to our partners and amazing opportunities to our team members around the globe.

About Beko U.S.

Beko U.S., Inc. is the U.S subsidiary of Arçelik A.Ş. operating in more than 140 countries with more than 55,000 employees and 45 production facilities. Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe and the second largest white goods company in the world with its market share and reached a consolidated turnover of 8 billion Euros in 2023. Committed to the premise that healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet, Beko specializes in cooking, cooling and cleaning products that empower American homeowners to live healthier, more sustainable lives. The brand has received numerous accolades for protecting the environment including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s highest honor for energy efficiency each of the past seven years, and a Good Housekeeping 2021 Sustainable Innovation Award in the Smart Sustainable Home Appliance category. For more information, visit www.beko.com/us-en.