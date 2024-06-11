Avnet Launches K24 I/O Development Kit for Design Engineers Seeking a Rapid Start with the AMD Kria System-on-Module portfolio

PHOENIX – June 11, 2024 – The new K24 I/O development kit from Avnet is the latest offering for the popular AMD Kria™ System-on-Module (SOM) portfolio. This development kit is ideal for developers needing a versatile prototyping platform targeting edge solutions requiring low power and latency over processor-based systems.

The K24 I/O development kit is designed to aid developers in the evaluation of the AMD Kria K24 SOM and the creation of their own custom carrier card. The small 135mm x 80mm form factor board includes two Samtec AcceleRate HD connectors for mating to the SOM. Developers can use the K24 I/O development kit as a prototyping and development platform that offers a faster path to hardware selection and speeds time to volume production.

With the K24 I/O development kit a designer can evaluate the capabilities of the Kria K24 SOM, which features a cost-optimized, custom-built Zynq™ UltraScale+™ MPSoC device – through a combination of versatile peripherals.



“The board interfaces help designers kick-start application development with easy access to a wide set of features from the Kria K24 SOM,” said Jim Beneke, vice president Advanced Applications Group, Avnet. “The kit provides an out-of-box reference design and downloadable hardware user guide, board definition file (BDF) and PetaLinux board support package (BSP). All of these features help developers get started quickly and accelerate their development of a custom carrier card.”

AMD Kria K24 SOMs are ideal for applications in power generation, autonomous robotics, medical equipment, sensor fusion and performance targeted DSP-based applications. Combined with software compatibility, the K24 SOM and Avnet K24 I/O development kit provide a powerful prototyping platform.

The kit includes a non-production K24 SOM meant for evaluation use featuring Quad-core Arm® Cortex™-A53 MPCore™, dual Arm Cortex -R5F MPCore, Arm Mali™ -400 MP2, on-chip SRAM, four PS GTR transceivers, HPIO and MIO. offering 132 I/Os available to users. It allows the Avnet K24 I/O carrier card to provide two HSIO TXR2 expansion sites, two MikroE™ Click Expansion interfaces, a Digilent® Pmod™ Type 1A GPIO interface, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, USB 2.0 Type A and USB-Type-C JTAG-UART interface. These allow the platform to be highly scalable to numerous end applications and flexible for advancing system needs. The Kria K24 SOM also features 2GB of 32-bit LPDDR4 memory, 512Mb QSPI, 64Kb EEPROM and IEC 62443 standard with hardware root of trust security features.

Avnet has developed the I/O carrier card to support a USB-Type-C™ 15V power supply, as well as multiple boot options beyond the integrated memory, including a microSD card slot or the affordable HSIO DP/eMMC expansion module (purchased separately), SYSMON Interface, and multiple user LEDs, Push Buttons and Slide Switch.

Avnet Embedded also offers as a development service, production customization of the AES-K24-IO carrier card to specific needs, and through its Witekio software services group, can update the embedded Linux BSP for specific driver support. Avnet also offers several optional accessories including an HSIO M.2 Expansion module for extended memory or WiFi/BLE modules.

The K24 I/O development kit (AES-K24-IO-DK-G) will be available in Q3 2024. For more information and the option to be notified on pricing and availability, please visit: avnet.me/K24-DK.