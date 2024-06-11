Toradex distributors will be participating in the Electronics 2024 Total Solution Exhibition

Monday, June 11, 2024, Tokyo, Japan :

Event Date: Date and Time: June 12th (Wed) - 14th (Fri), 2024

place: Tokyo Big Site

Okamoto Electronics Co., Ltd. and Japan Circuit Co., Ltd. , Toradex's official distributors in Japan , will participate in Electronics 2024 Total Solution Exhibition. At the exhibition, we will introduce Toradex's latest System on Module (SoM) products, as well as development results and demonstrations using Toradex products. This exhibition will be a great opportunity to introduce cutting-edge technologies and products and interact directly with engineering and design professionals.

Toradex Japan Participation along with Okamoto Electronics Corporation and Japan Circuit

About the Exhibitors

Okamoto Electronics Co., Ltd.:

Okamoto Electronics is a leading company that has been providing high-quality parts in the electronics field for many years. At this exhibition, we will be proposing various parts and systems with the theme of automation. The main exhibits are as follows:

Low-cost embedded edge AI object detection: Equipped with Verdin iMX8M Plus, you can experience the latest edge AI technology using the NPU.

Verdin SoM's iMX8M Plus gives you a smooth start to edge AI development and delivers incredible performance.

place: Tokyo Big Sight, East Exhibition Hall, East Hall 4

Booth Number: 4D-29

Okamoto Electronics' Toradex experts will provide demos and product information.

Japan Circuit Co., Ltd.:

Japan Circuit Co., Ltd. is capable of advanced circuit design, board design, and embedded software development, and has a long track record of developing and manufacturing Toradex products. At this exhibition, we will be demonstrating the following:

Demonstration unit overview:

GPS data and in-vehicle telemetry data are collected by the IoT terminal and transmitted to the server terminal.

The acquired data is reflected on the web application on the server terminal.

Use a browser on the kiosk terminal to display the web application on the server terminal.

The web app demo uses Torizon OS provided by Toradex, which is reliable and efficient .

Place: Tokyo Big Sight, East Exhibition Hall, East Hall 4

Booth Number: 4D-01

Sales representatives from Japan Circuit and Toradex Japan sales and FAEs will also be present at the booth.

Both dealers will also be distributing catalogs of their latest products at the venue.

Comment from the President

Alvaro Garcia:

"We are very pleased to be able to introduce our latest technology at the exhibition. With the cooperation of Okamoto Electronics Co., Ltd. and Japan Circuit Co., Ltd., we will be able to show how our System On Module products can solve industry challenges and provide innovative solutions. We look forward to seeing you there."

Contact Address

For further information, please contact:

Company Name: Toradex Corporation

Sales staff: Fukui

Email: tokyo@toradex.co.jp

telephone number: 080-4357-6216

Contact information:

If you have any questions, please contact tokyo@toradex.com or 050-3134-4663.

For media inquiries, please contact lakshmi.naidu@toradex.com.