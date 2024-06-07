For immediate release

June 4, 2024

AI International Offers New Belt Curves for Parcel Industry

Replacement belts for beaded and chain type curves are also available

Louisville, KY — AI International announced the availability for new belt cures as well as replacement belts for other popular types of curves. AI’s team are excited about the new product offering and are ready to turn quotations around quickly.

“We offer rapid, competitive and responsive quotations,” said Michael Brown of AI International.

Positive Customer Impact

Many customers have reacted favorably to AI’s decision to offer belt curve conveyors. With few choices in the marketplace and long lead times becoming the new normal customers are excited about the emergence of an alternative

Product Availability

AI spent a considerable amount of time putting the supply chain together and offers a fantastic new curve. A welcome byproduct of this work is AI’s ability to offer replacement belts for the two most popular types of curves in use globally. Lead time for up to 20 curves is 12 weeks and replacement belts ship in under two weeks. Quotations are aways returned quickly

Founded in 2012, AI International is the worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and integration of world class parcel sort systems. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to accomplish this mission.