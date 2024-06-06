Gebrüder Weiss Selects Carrier Identity Platform Highway for Enhanced Freight Security

Wood Dale, IL—(June 06, 2024) - Gebrüder Weiss, a 500-year-old international transport and logistics company, announced a new vendor relationship with Highway, a Carrier IdentityTM software platform designed to provide clients with comprehensive information on freight carriers to prevent fraud. Gebrüder Weiss will utilize Highway for carrier onboarding and integration with its Transportation Management System (TMS). The two companies began working together in 2023 and entered an expanded service agreement.

Fraud has become a growing concern across the freight forwarding and logistics industries. Credit company TransUnion reported a nearly 800% increase in global freight fraud from 2019 to 2021. The primary types of fraud include outright cargo theft, carrier identity theft, and double brokering - a practice in which criminal intermediaries pose as legitimate carriers to take control of shipments. Industry group FreightWaves estimates that double brokering costs the supply chain up to $700 million in payments each year.

“Fraud, identity theft, cargo theft, double brokering, and criminal activity are very serious issues in our industry. Highway’s platform allows us to target potential bad actors, mitigate our risk, prevent illegitimate carriers from infiltrating our network, and ensure quality carrier selection,” says Kevin Sendre, Director of Full Truckload (FTL) North America for Gebrüder Weiss. “Gebrüder Weiss is proactively taking steps to combat fraud, and we are excited to leverage Highway’s expertise in establishing true carrier identity and expand our partnership with new service offerings.”

As freight forwarding communications and information increasingly become digital, bad actors have had greater access to freight transaction details. Highway turns the tables through with proprietary techniques that identify suspicious activity and flag illegitimate carriers before they have an opportunity to conduct fraud. Gebrüder Weiss has its own set of carrier requirements – such as a minimum of 90 days in business – and uses Highway to select carriers that meet its high standards. In addition to fraud prevention, Gebrüder Weiss leverages carrier information to manage relationships with its chosen partners.

Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway, highlighted the importance of this collaboration. “The logistics industry faces significant challenges from fraudsters and criminal activity that can disrupt the entire supply chain. Our partnership with Gebrüder Weiss not only aims to mitigate these risks but also ensures that their carrier network is robust and transparent,” Caney said. “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Gebrüder Weiss and integrate our solutions further into their operations, enhancing both security and operational efficiency."

“Our goal at Gebrüder Weiss is to proactively combat fraud before it starts,” says Sendre. “The transparency of information enables us to prevent criminal activity, and provide quality carrier selection for our customers.”

As Gebrüder Weiss continues to evolve and embrace digital advancements, the company remains dedicated to providing secure, seamless, and trustworthy logistics solutions for its clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.gw-world.com.

##

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,600 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company’s emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com/us

About Highway

Highway is a leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity™ solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. Visit www.highway.com for more information.



North American Contact:

Karolyn Raphael

Public Relations for Gebrüder Weiss

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

312-494-0422

