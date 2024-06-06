Midwest Association of Rail Shippers to Gather July 8–9 in Lake Geneva

CHICAGO—June 6, 2024 (James Street Media Services)—The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) Summer Meeting will be held July 8–9, 2024, at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. The theme will focus on how rail-driven innovation is connecting shippers with technology.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register soon before prices increase on June 9 for this popular gathering of industry insiders.

“Summer Meeting attendees will have a unique opportunity to learn about the fast-moving technological developments that are changing our industry,” says Matt O’Kray, MARS President, and Vice President Commercial, Transtar, LLC. “Plus, the Grand Geneva Resort is a beautiful spot to spend an extra day before or after the event.”

The agenda will include high-level executives from railroads, major shippers, and industry experts, including:

Chuck Baker, President, American Short Line & Regional Railroad Association

Matthew Findlay, Director Mechanical Systems, CPKC

Jon Gabriel, Vice President – Network Strategy, Design & Innovation, BNSF Railway

Eric Gehringer, Executive Vice President–Operations, Union Pacific

Karen Hedlund, Member, Surface Transportation Board

Peter Jones, Senior VP, International Engineering, Product Development & Automation, Greenbrier

Michael Miller, CEO – North America, Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

Eric Monger, Vice President, KBX Rail

Brad Myers, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, Amsted Digital Solutions

Adam Nordstrom, Principal, Viking Navigation LLC

Conrad Victor, Director Logistics, Cleveland Cliffs

This year’s meeting will also feature the annual Scholarship Golf Outing, plus a reception and networking dinner on the first day, July 8. New for 2024, the MARS Inaugural Pickleball Tournament will be offered. The business meeting is scheduled for a full day on July 9.

MARS 2024 Summer Meeting

Dates

Monday and Tuesday, July 8–9, 2024

Location

Grand Geneva Resort

7036 Grand Geneva Way

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Hotel Accommodations

Grand Geneva Resort

Timber Ridge Lodge

Meeting Cost

$360 registration fee on or before June 7, 2024. On June 8, registration increases to $435.

Registration

• Online conference information and registration

• Email: mars@mwrailshippers.com

• Phone: (872) 212-4134

About The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers

The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) is one of five regional North American associations under the North American Rail Shippers (NARS) national organization. Headquartered in the Chicago area, MARS provides an open forum for discussion and resolution of rail transportation issues by bringing railroads, shippers, receivers, and rail supply companies together twice annually for formal meetings in the Chicago area. To review the most recent meeting presentations, and to inquire about MARS membership, please visit the MARS website at www.mwrailshippers.com.

