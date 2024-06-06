Midwest Association of Rail Shippers to Gather July 8–9 in Lake Geneva

CHICAGO—June 6, 2024 (James Street Media Services)—The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) Summer Meeting will be held July 8–9, 2024, at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. The theme will focus on how rail-driven innovation is connecting shippers with technology.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to register soon before prices increase on June 9 for this popular gathering of industry insiders.
“Summer Meeting attendees will have a unique opportunity to learn about the fast-moving technological developments that are changing our industry,” says Matt O’Kray, MARS President, and Vice President Commercial, Transtar, LLC. “Plus, the Grand Geneva Resort is a beautiful spot to spend an extra day before or after the event.”
The agenda will include high-level executives from railroads, major shippers, and industry experts, including:
Chuck Baker, President, American Short Line & Regional Railroad Association
Matthew Findlay, Director Mechanical Systems, CPKC
Jon Gabriel, Vice President – Network Strategy, Design & Innovation, BNSF Railway
Eric Gehringer, Executive Vice President–Operations, Union Pacific
Karen Hedlund, Member, Surface Transportation Board
Peter Jones, Senior VP, International Engineering, Product Development & Automation, Greenbrier
Michael Miller, CEO – North America, Genesee & Wyoming Inc.
Eric Monger, Vice President, KBX Rail
Brad Myers, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, Amsted Digital Solutions
Adam Nordstrom, Principal, Viking Navigation LLC
Conrad Victor, Director Logistics, Cleveland Cliffs
This year’s meeting will also feature the annual Scholarship Golf Outing, plus a reception and networking dinner on the first day, July 8. New for 2024, the MARS Inaugural Pickleball Tournament will be offered. The business meeting is scheduled for a full day on July 9.
MARS 2024 Summer Meeting
Dates
Monday and Tuesday, July 8–9, 2024
Location
Grand Geneva Resort
7036 Grand Geneva Way
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
Hotel Accommodations
Grand Geneva Resort
Timber Ridge Lodge
Meeting Cost
$360 registration fee on or before June 7, 2024. On June 8, registration increases to $435.
Registration
• Online conference information and registration
• Email: mars@mwrailshippers.com
• Phone: (872) 212-4134
About The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers
The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) is one of five regional North American associations under the North American Rail Shippers (NARS) national organization. Headquartered in the Chicago area, MARS provides an open forum for discussion and resolution of rail transportation issues by bringing railroads, shippers, receivers, and rail supply companies together twice annually for formal meetings in the Chicago area. To review the most recent meeting presentations, and to inquire about MARS membership, please visit the MARS website at www.mwrailshippers.com.
