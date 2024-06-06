Equipment Depot Announces Best Safety Record in Company History

Houston, TX — Equipment Depot, a leading U.S. provider of multi-brand material handling products and integrated warehouse solutions, celebrates June 11th, National Forklift Safety Day, by announcing its best safety record in company history.

June is National Safety Month, and Equipment Depot is celebrating this historical achievement. Safety is part of the company’s daily work operations and culture. This dedication is reflected in the company’s safety record, which is more than 3x lower than the industry’s average Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 3.9. Equipment Depot’s ‘safety-first’ mission is to establish safe work practices at every level within the organization. Equipment Depot consistently invests in safety programs, empowering employees to recognize and mitigate risks.

Jonathan Pledger, Vice President of Human Resources and Safety & Training at Equipment Depot, conveyed that safety is at the heart of everything Equipment Depot does. “We are the company we are today because of our dedication to our ‘safety-first’ mission. For an 85-year-old company to reach this level confirms that our team members actively strive to create a safer work environment for themselves and others—and I can’t be prouder.”



Over the years, Equipment Depot’s Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) has been consistently better than the industry average. This year’s TRIR netted out at 1.27.

Jonathan continues, “Our people are at the heart of our company. That’s why we have a motto: make sure people go home the way they came to work. The health, safety, and well-being of our staff and their families, and our customers have always been and will continue to be our top priority. We look forward to celebrating this achievement throughout the company on June 11th.”

¬

About Equipment Depot, Inc.

Equipment Depot Inc. delivers end-to-end, multi-brand material handling products and integrated warehouse solutions throughout its 50+ nationwide locations. As a group company of Mitsubishi Logisnext, the 4th largest material handling company globally, Equipment Depot offers the most innovative and respected brands, Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, and Jungheinrich®, while providing new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, financing, and automation solutions. Since 1939, the company has been serving local communities with a commitment to deliver the best service, all backed by its Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge.



For more information, visit Eqdepot.com.

¬¬¬

###

Contact: Carol.Tesarek@eqdepot.com | eqdepot.com