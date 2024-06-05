Lineage extends EPA SmartWay membership

Temperature-controlled warehouse colossus Lineage Inc. today said it has expanded its participation in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) SmartWay Transport Partnership by adding all Lineage fleets in North America as registered SmartWay Transport Partners.

SmartWay is a voluntary public-private program that helps companies track, document, and share information about fuel use and freight emissions, offering a structured framework for evaluating the environmental impact and energy efficiency of goods transported across supply chains and empowering companies to reduce their ecological footprint for a more fuel-efficient future.

Lineage has previously participated in the SmartWay program and is registered as a Logistics/Multimodal Partner. The company’s North American fleets – which include approximately 500 trucks – are now registered as SmartWay Transport Partners. The company’s Canadian fleet is also recognized as a SmartWay Transport Partner by Natural Resources Canada’s Office of Energy Efficiency.

“Lineage is one step closer to achieving its goal of net-zero emissions by 2040 through our participation in SmartWay’s program,” Greg Bryan, chief integrated solutions officer at Lineage, said in a release. “The company continues to invest in opportunities towards making our operations more sustainable, and these SmartWay registrations underscore Lineage’s commitment to reducing our environmental footprint through the reduction of fuel consumption and emissions.”

In other recent sustainability initiatives, Lineage has deployed heavy-duty electric yard trucks, invested in on-site solar power equipment, and installed linear generators that can run on low-emission fuel sources. The company has also joined a call to reduce carbon emissions in the cold storage sector by preserving frozen food at -15C instead of -18C, saying the existing standard is outdated.

According to the EPA, the SmartWay program has enabled its partners to save 379 million barrels of oil – an amount equivalent to eliminating the annual electricity use of over 25 million homes – since 2004. Lineage is among nearly 4,000 SmartWay partners, including shippers, logistics companies, and multimodal carriers, as well as over 200 major industry associations, non-governmental organizations, states, localities, and professional trade groups who serve as SmartWay affiliates. Participating companies have collectively avoided emitting 162 million metric tons of CO2, 2.8 million short tons of nitrogen oxides (NOx), and 114,000 short tons of particulate matter (PM).