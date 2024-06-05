ZM TRUCKS SECURES 900-UNIT INITIAL ORDER FROM EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR 32GROUP

32GROUP, the exclusive distributor for ZM Trucks’ zero emission Battery Electric and Fuel Cell Electric commercial vehicle products in select markets of West Asia, North Africa, and Southern Europe, placed its first 900-unit truck order with ZO Motors North America for sales in their region during the recent Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas.

32GROUP aims to become the top supplier of new energy commercial vehicles in the region using ZM Trucks’ cost-competitive and intelligent, zero emission vehicle platforms, which not only offer emission benefits but also reduce noise, improve driver comfort, and assist transport companies in complying with ever-increasing regulatory requirements.

32GROUP, as an experienced commercial vehicle manufacturer and distributor, will provide solutions not just on charging infrastructure but offer a complete range of support services both prior to as well as after the deployment of ZM Trucks products in these markets.

The parties are further exploring joint venture KD manufacturing to service the region.

About ZO Motors & ZM Trucks

ZM Trucks is North America’s newest zero-emissions commercial truck brand and the western expression of ZO Motors. As a subsidiary of ZO Motors Tokyo, our zero-emissions vehicles are grounded in proven and reliable technology. The company specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of intelligent new energy commercial vehicles. With powertrain choices that include Battery Electric, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric and to-be-announced Hydrogen ICE, ZM Trucks’ commercial vehicles are entering the following new markets during 2024: North America, South America, and the Middle East. For more information, please visit ZMTrucks.com.

About 32GROUP

32Group is a worldwide holding company, committed to long-term business strategies in the communities we serve. Our brief yet insightful company slogan, “Global Company, Global Vision” best describes our corporate philosophy.

At 32Group, each individual business and/or division is a link between us and local communities; although as a whole, the synergy between our various business interests allows us to efficiently serve the global community. We are involved in diverse activities such as manufacturing, finance, construction, land development, agricultural projects, investment management, to name a few.

Our group of companies is involved in the key-economies; the Americas, Europe, and Asia as well as in the emerging regions of the world such as the Middle East, Africa, CIS-countries, India, and China. 32Group links demand and supply by using its vast global network of independent resources and long-term experience. For more information; www.32group.com/vehicles-spare-parts