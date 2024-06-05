Critical Manufacturing and RoviSys Expand Strategic Alliance to Southeast Asia, Japan, and Taiwan

05 June 2024, PORTO, Portugal - Critical Manufacturing announces RoviSys as a Global Services Partner - Premier Status, expanding the companies’ collaboration to Southeast Asia, Japan and Taiwan. Services Partner Premier status places RoviSys among the most capable system integrator partners, globally. It reflects their demonstrated expertise, proven methodologies, and successful deployment of customer solutions utilizing the Critical Manufacturing MES.

This change in partner status tier with RoviSys, a leading independent provider of comprehensive process automation, building & facilities automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions, marks a significant step in the growing relationship between the two companies.

With over 30 product functional capabilities, the Critical Manufacturing MES is fully natively integrated and provides real-time visibility and control across the manufacturing system. Critical Manufacturing trusts RoviSys to leverage this technology-- to design, architect, build, migrate, and manage MES roll-outs for single and multi-site endeavors, ensuring clients receive cutting-edge solutions tailored to their specific needs.

This partnership uniquely positions RoviSys to guide businesses through the entire project lifecycle, so they realize the full potential of the Critical Manufacturing MES solution. RoviSys has completed several complex projects and has multiple ongoing efforts across APAC, EMEA, and North America. Recognizing the expanding footprint and increasing prominence of the Critical Manufacturing platform in the market, RoviSys has strategically invested in training and onboarding resources across the Asia Pacific, with trained resources in Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Indonesia, as well as resources in Europe and across North America.

“Together, RoviSys and Critical Manufacturing are not merely keeping pace but forging ahead, implementing solutions that exceed standards in many industries,” said Yi Han Lee, Engineering Manager – Information Data Systems at RoviSys Asia. “By leveraging intelligence in operations and automation, we are driving tangible business value for their clients, empowering them to stay ahead in an always-evolving landscape.”

“With RoviSys, we can respond more rapidly to our customers in Southeast Asia, Japan, and Taiwan. Their teams have extensive experience in Critical Manufacturing MES deployment and specialized industries such as electronics, medical devices, industrial equipment, and semiconductor”, said Louis Loh, Director of Southeast Asia at Critical Manufacturing.

“Building upon our existing partnership, we have strengthened our joint capabilities and resources to better serve our clients in the region. With upgraded expertise and innovative solutions, we will deliver even greater value and support to manufacturers as they advance in their digital transformation journeys”, explained Will Trogdon, VP for the partner ecosystem at Critical Manufacturing.

About RoviSys

RoviSys is an independent systems integrator that provides process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. We support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, and artificial intelligence, bringing information from plant floor to top floor. Industries include: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical Data Center, Distribution & Fulfillment, Transportation, Automotive, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Oil & Gas, and Semiconductor. Learn more at http://www.rovisys.com

About Critical Manufacturing

Critical Manufacturing, leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and a subsidiary of ASMPT, provides the most modern, flexible and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements, reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality, integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation, and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations.

As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand, opportunity, or requirements, anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit https://www.criticalmanufacturing.com/

About ASMPT

ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition, to the various solutions that organise, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability and enhanced quality.

ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at www.asmpt.com

