Developing your ‘workforce toolbox’

Day two of the WERC 2024 Annual Conference concluded with a panel discussion on best practices in managing labor challenges in today’s warehouse operations, a top issue for companies of all sizes, according to WERC Advisory Council Chair Arch Thomason, who introduced the panel as the day’s closing session.

Titled “Workforce Toolbox: Gather Actionable Insights, Practical Solutions, and Compelling Techniques that Address Labor Challenges” the session featured three experts in warehousing and supply chain human resources: Jasmine Gorie, senior vice president of human resources for Sunland Logistics Solutions; Jeff Spratlin, senior director of talent consulting, supply chain, for Chick-Fil-A, Inc.; and Robin Sutton, vice president of human resources for Penguin Random House.

The session was moderated by Brian Devine, president and CEO of Ignite Industrial Professionals.

The session addressed strategies for elevating talent attraction and retention efforts and also offered approaches to prioritizing workforce health and safety. Focusing on company culture, pay, and benefits; measuring progress and performance; and prioritizing flexibility in scheduling are key elements of a successful strategy, according to the panel, all of whom emphasized the need to continually adapt to shifting workforce challenges and adapt policies to best meet your company’s needs.

WERC 2024 runs through Wednesday, June 5, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas.