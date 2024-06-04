Overhaul Introduces New Quality Cold Chain Solution

Overhaul, a global leader in active supply chain risk management and intelligence, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge Cold Chain Quality Solution. This innovative software solution delivers unparalleled risk and quality management for time and temperature-sensitive cargo, ensuring optimal conditions throughout the supply chain for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and high-value food and beverage sectors.

Overhaul's Cold Chain Quality Solution leverages real-time global visibility, proactive risk management, and advanced quality control to address the pressing need for reliable cold chain logistics. With an estimated 20% of temperature-sensitive products damaged during transit due to supply chain disruptions, this solution mitigates significant financial losses and safeguards patient safety in healthcare supply chains. It integrates seamlessly with existing systems, offering device-agnostic capabilities and comprehensive monitoring features.

"Overhaul's portfolio includes nine of the top ten pharma companies globally, underscoring our dedication to the highest supply chain management standards," said Barry Conlon, CEO and Founder of Overhaul. "Our Cold Chain Quality Solution integrates advanced technology and comprehensive monitoring features, including our global control tower operations and live monitoring. These capabilities empower clients to protect their valuable cargo and maintain supply chain integrity."

Key Features of the Cold Chain Quality Solution:

Comprehensive Monitoring: Real-time, multimodal visibility and shipment tracking ensure faster delivery confirmations and proactive risk management in a unified platform.

Advanced Temperature Control: Detailed excursion reports, automated quality checks using QR codes, and incorporating Overhaul's RiskGPT innovations, the solution uses advanced predictive analytics to identify and mitigate potential risks before they impact the cargo.

Enhanced Security and Intervention: Global control tower operations, live monitoring, and law enforcement engagement mitigate theft, spoilage, and other risks.

Rapid, Device-Agnostic IoT Deployment: Overhaul's IoT Assess & Deploy Solution offers device-agnostic capabilities, allowing swift and seamless integration with existing systems and optimizing the deployment of IoT devices for maximum efficiency and accuracy.

GDP Compliance: Fully compliant with Good Distribution Practice (GDP) guidelines, ensuring the highest standards in the transportation of pharmaceuticals and other temperature-sensitive products.

Overhaul's temperature monitoring capabilities have already yielded impressive results, including:

$1M in savings by preventing spoilage and waste for a healthcare and nutrition products manufacturer.

A 30% reduction in temperature-controlled shipping costs for a vaccine distributor.

99% perfect order delivery with zero spoilage for a global cold chain distributor.

Over $100K in annual cost savings by eliminating manual check calls for an international pharmaceutical manufacturer.

"We share Overhaul's vision for advancing product integrity and safety in cold chain logistics," said Jeffrey Beck, Global Quality Supply Chain Head of Americas at Sanofi "Overhaul's ColdChain Quality Solution is an exciting step forward, and we are enthusiastic about the potential it holds for the industry's future. Collaborating on such innovations can drive significant improvements in the safe and efficient delivery of temperature-sensitive products.."

Learn more about how Overhaul's Cold Chain Quality Solution can revolutionize your logistics operations and ensure the safety of your sensitive cargo.