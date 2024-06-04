G2 Recognizes Banyan Technology as High Performer in Spring Report

CLEVELAND, OH (May 20, 2024) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of over-the-road (OTR) freight execution software, has been named a High Performer on the 2024 Spring Report for G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform.

Fueled by recent enterprise-level account wins, and an ongoing commitment to product innovation and excellence in customer service, Banyan is well-positioned as the leading technology solution for OTR multi-mode freight execution through its LIVE Connect® shipping software.

“Our dedication to advancing the LIVE Connect software is underscored by our ability to provide cutting-edge, enterprise technology solutions that enhance OTR shipping processes,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan Technology. “Combined with our strategic partnerships, we strive to ensure our clients achieve unparalleled transparency, efficiency and control over their shipping operations.”

The G2 Spring Report and corresponding grid recognizes companies whose customer satisfaction scores are calculated by positive online third-party reviews or ratings. Banyan’s LIVE Connect software was highly ranked by G2 Users for platform features including ease of use, implementation, ROI and customer service and support.

“Their proficiently trained personnel consistently offer prompt assistance and support. Utilizing their software has significantly enhanced our operational efficiency, enabling us to seamlessly rate, track and invoice each less-than-truckload (LTL) shipment.”

- Dan C., Small Business

Banyan’s recognition as a High Performer is a testament to their innovative product roadmap including the strategy behind recently announced partnerships with industry leaders like ProShip, GoComet and ARC Freight Services, providing enhanced shipping capabilities for Parcel, Ocean and Air Container tracking, and intra-Mexico shipping, respectively.

Supported by a powerful suite of AI and BI resources, the LIVE Connect platform provides the critical components of data and visibility necessary to make smarter, more efficient freight execution decisions to help drive bottom line profitability.

About Banyan Technology:

Banyan Technology, the leading provider of over-the-road (OTR) shipping software, delivers enterprise-level, end-to-end freight execution solutions. Our patented LIVE Connect® platform serves as your primary transportation management system (TMS) or API connectivity that supports your existing systems. Banyan’s solution provides a comprehensive suite of AI and BI tools that help automate manual shipping processes and identify cost-saving opportunities through multi-mode rate comparison. To learn more, visit www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About G2:

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.