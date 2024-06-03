Mastering the art of WMS and TMS selection

Choosing and implementing software systems for your business is never easy, especially when trying to figure out the best technology for your warehouse management and transportation management needs. Big box retailer Ocean State Job Lot worked with boutique consulting firm Alpine Supply Chain Solutions to manage this process recently, and the two companies discussed the ins and outs of selection and implementation in an afternoon session on day one of the Warehousing Education and Research Council’s (WERC) 2024 Conference, taking place this week in Dallas.

Alpine’s Greg Utter described the unique project, which involved implementing both a warehouse management system (WMS) and a transportation management system (TMS) under one project umbrella. The Northeast retailer runs 153 stores in nine states, supported by a single, 1.2 million square-foot distribution center (DC) in Rhode Island. Ocean State’s Director for DC Support, Tracy Ruzzo, explained the technology shortcomings that were keeping the company from meeting its long-term objectives: In short, the company’s “archaic” systems made onboarding employees difficult, created challenges to expanding its online business, and limited visibility across the organization, among other issues.

Utter and Ruzzo discussed how the companies worked together to plan for and choose the new technology, including outlining steps and best practices as well as offering some lessons learned. To date, Ocean State has implemented the first phase of a new TMS and is planning for phase two, followed by a WMS implementation.