Southeastern Freight Lines' Greenville Service Center Celebrates 65 Years of Service

LEXINGTON, S.C. (June 3, 2024) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, is celebrating 65 years of Quality Without Question service at its Greenville service center located in Piedmont, South Carolina.

The original service center opened for business in 1959 with 10 dock doors and 16 associates. By 2007, it had expanded to include 112 dock doors. To continue the facility’s rapid growth trajectory, Southeastern relocated the service center to 516 Sagitairus Way in 2020, which now boasts 202 dock doors and 230 associates.

To commemorate this significant milestone, the Greenville service center is honoring five of its associates whose long-standing commitment to providing quality service has played a pivotal role in establishing Southeastern as a cornerstone of the Greenville area and its surrounding communities:

- 47 years of service: Pickup and Delivery Driver Jerry Pennington

- 40 years of service: Clerical Associate Gigi Oliver

- 37 years of service: Driver Mentor Marshall Cook, Fleet Services Associate Robert Pickle and Office Manager Rosa Little

“The Greenville facility has forged a legacy of operational excellence over the years, largely in part due to the dedication our associates have shown to its steady growth since its humble beginnings,” said Kyle Hulsey, service center manager. “As we look to the future, we embrace the task to unlock new avenues of opportunity and continue providing world-class, timely service to our great customers, partners and the community."

Since its establishment, the service center has given back to the Greenville community through its Southeastern Serves initiative – a program dedicated to giving back to communities across Southeastern’s footprint by having associates of all levels get involved with providing for the less fortunate.

The Greenville service center was the sixth service center opened by Southeastern Freight Lines since its founding in 1950. The company now operates 89 service centers spanning 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico and has undergone numerous upgrades in trucks and trucking technologies.

