WSC applauds mandatory reporting rule for containers lost at sea

The ocean carrier trade group the World Shipping Council (WSC) today said it applauds a new International Maritime Organization (IMO) rule requiring mandatory reporting of all containers lost at sea beginning in 2026.

In drafts of the policy, the IMO, which is an agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating maritime transport, had stated that the rule was needed because overboard containers were a form of maritime litter. “Containers lost overboard can be a serious hazard to navigation and safety at sea in general, in particular to recreational sailing vessels, fishing vessels and other small craft, as well as to the marine environment,” the IMO said.

Likewise, the WSC today said the rule sets a new standard for maritime safety and environmental protection. The new regulations “mark a significant advancement in maritime safety and environmental protection. By ensuring prompt and detailed reporting of lost and drifting containers, these amendments will enhance navigational safety, facilitate swift response actions, and mitigate potential environmental hazards,” Lars Kjaer, SVP Safety & Security for WSC, said in a release.

In anticipation of the introduction of mandatory reporting requirements, WSC has since 2008 gathered information from its members on the number of containers lost at sea. Published regularly in the Containers Lost at Sea Report and submitted to the IMO, the report has been a source of information for efforts to increase container and cargo safety. The “Containers Lost at Sea Report – 2024 Update” will be published in the coming weeks, providing data for 2023.



