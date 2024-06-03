Building a safer workplace

Lee Ambrose, vice president of Remote Security Systems, discussed new technologies, practices, and ideas for securing your team, worksites, supply chain, and business during a sponsored session on day one of the Warehouse Education and Research Council’s (WERC) 2024 conference in Dallas, taking place now through June 5.

Ambrose and attendees talked about initial steps for creating a workplace violence prevention and preparedness plan, including wide-ranging solutions that encompass procedural changes to advanced technologies—all aimed at “helping your team stay safe." Ambrose cited an increase in workplace crime and violence, which includes everything from active shooter events to employee altercations as well as fleet and employee vehicle break-ins.

Ambrose’s talk covered “the big 5” steps to being prepared for workplace violence:

1.Create and enforce a workplace violence policy.

2.Create and utilize a crisis management team.

3.Provide regular supervisory training.

4.Require client/vendor compliance.

5.Create and utilize an active violence plan for each of your company’s sites.

Ambrose combines his experience as a distinguished combat veteran and military aviator with experience in C-suite leadership, operations, program management, SaaS, government contracts, maintenance, logistics, and security operations. His expertise includes U.S. Department of Defense operations, military aviation, unmanned aerial systems, deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq, weapons handling, and government affairs. A graduate of the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College and Embry-Riddle, Lee is also an accomplished information technology professional.

WERC 2024 runs June 2-5 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas.







