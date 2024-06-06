FedEx offers big boost to 10 small businesses

Ten small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) recently got a big boost from a very large industry player, thanks to the 12th annual FedEx Small Business Grants Program.

Each year, the Memphis, Tennessee-based parcel delivery giant awards $230,000 in prize money to U.S.-based small businesses as a way to showcase their services and help them grow and thrive. This year’s winners were chosen from a field of 3,900 applicants.

Each of the 10 winners got a $500 print credit at FedEx Office, a $300 voucher from My FedEx Rewards, access to FedEx Premier Customer Care, a packaging consultation from the FedEx Packaging Lab, a digital and technology consultation with the FedEx Digital Sales Solutions team, an invite to attend a Small Business Strategic Insights Forum, and a feature on the FedEx Small Business Center.