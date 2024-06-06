FedEx offers big boost to 10 small businesses

Ten small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) recently got a big boost from a very large industry player, thanks to the 12th annual FedEx Small Business Grants Program.
Each year, the Memphis, Tennessee-based parcel delivery giant awards $230,000 in prize money to U.S.-based small businesses as a way to showcase their services and help them grow and thrive. This year’s winners were chosen from a field of 3,900 applicants.
Each of the 10 winners got a $500 print credit at FedEx Office, a $300 voucher from My FedEx Rewards, access to FedEx Premier Customer Care, a packaging consultation from the FedEx Packaging Lab, a digital and technology consultation with the FedEx Digital Sales Solutions team, an invite to attend a Small Business Strategic Insights Forum, and a feature on the FedEx Small Business Center.
Oh, and they also got some cold, hard cash: $50,000 was awarded to the first-prize winner, Bombi, a Greenville, Rhode Island, maker of baby strollers and accessories for “badass parents.”The other nine honorees each received $20,000. They included Better Boba (Portland, Oregon), Bundle x Joy (Phoenix, Arizona), Erie Cotton (Erie, Pennsylvania), Jasper Yeast (Sterling, Virginia), Locsanity (Coral Springs, Florida), Madhu Chocolate (Austin, Texas), Marky Sparky Toys (Vista, California), Tandem Drums (Novato, California), and Yala (Ashland, Oregon).
Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing