Logistics gives back: June 2024

Thirty-seven members of the Trucking Cares Foundation,the charitable arm of the American Trucking Associations, have agreed to make a $100,000 contribution over 10 years to support the organization’s work. The foundation focuses on humanitarian initiatives, disaster relief, and eradicating human trafficking, among other activities. A full list of the 37 members can be found at www.truckingcares.org/trucking-cares-foundation-founders-club.
Packaging and Crating Technologies (PACT), a Connecticut-based manufacturer of cardboard crates, hosted its second annual charitable event to benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping the nation’s first responders and military heroes. Throughout the month of May, the family-owned company donated 1% of sales proceeds from its full line of moving containers to the nonprofit.
Supply chain automation specialist Dematic celebrated its employees’ efforts during Global Volunteer Month in April. Through the company’s Community Outreach Program, Dematic employees got involved with local organizations across the country to clean up local green spaces, prepare nutritious sack lunches for students struggling with food insecurity, update houses for families in need, and more.