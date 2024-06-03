Kinimatic Introduces WareView, a Centralized 3PL Warehouse Integration Platform

Randolph, MA, June 3, 2024: Kinimatic, a leading warehousing network, e-commerce fulfillment, and logistics solutions provider, introduces WareView, a centralized, cloud-based 3PL (third party logistics) inventory and warehouse integration platform. This single hub system offers importers seamless visibility and control of inbound and outbound freight data across Kinimatic’s national network of 3PL warehouses, as well as any other warehousing in their ecosystem.

Kinimatic WareView simplifies warehouse system integrations for importers from various industries, particularly those involved in fulfillment and e-commerce. By eliminating siloed 3PL warehouse data, the centralized system ensures greater efficiency and a holistic view of inventory and logistics operations. Shippers can access real-time inventory tracking, manage inbound and outbound freight moves, view a facility map with live SKU-level details, and utilize advanced analytics.

Traditionally, shipper customers would have to individually integrate each 3PL warehouse in their network. With WareView, customers are able access their national network of 3PLs via a single integration reducing implementation costs and ensuring that customers can scale their operations rapidly, without the traditional constraints of time and financial resources to manage each integration separately.

Kinimatic WareView also seamlessly integrates with shopping platforms, parcel carriers and outbound trucking 3PLs to further enhance operational efficiency and streamline logistics processes. Kinimatic WareView provides data insights for:

- Incoming shipments: Based on PO (purchase order) or ASN (advanced shipping notice)

- Allocating resources for inbound cargo

- Optimizing inventory levels and improving inventory accuracy

- Demand forecasting

- Reducing carrying costs

- Improving turnover rates

- Logistics network optimization: Routing and warehouse allocations

- Advanced warehouse routing management

- Order management and multichannel integrations

- Reviewing inventory aging data

- Identifying issues and bottlenecks

Drawing from four generations of expertise in the warehousing industry, Kris Kellaway, President of Kinimatic, commented, "I’m thrilled to announce an industry advancement that is a strategic tool which reflects our commitment to revolutionizing warehouse and distribution management for our clients. WareView goes beyond visibility—it's a dynamic system that puts operational control in the hands of our clients, enabling a single control point for our customers' growing need to improve their national supply chain networks.”

About Kinimatic

Kinimatic is a national warehousing and fulfillment enterprise known for its tech-forward approach to warehouse and distribution management. Kinimatic WareView is an innovative platform that unifies 3PL systems to optimize shippers’ supply chain operations.

Based in the United States, Kinimatic operates an extensive network of premium warehousing and distribution facilities spanning over 66 million square feet at over 185 locations for nationwide coast to coast coverage.

Kinimatic provides full-service solutions in warehousing and distribution, transloading, e-commerce fulfillment, pick & pack operations, apparel and footwear distribution, foreign trade zone and US customs bonded operations with cross-border specialization, food grade storage and distribution, and hazardous materials storage and distribution. For more information about their capabilities please visit kinimatic.com